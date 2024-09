videoDetails

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil threatens amid rally

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

Yesterday, AIMIM took out a rally from Aurangabad to Mumbai in a show of strength, in which former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil threatened and said that if even one of us loses his mind, then Aata Manjhi will be destroyed.