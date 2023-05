videoDetails

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath makes big allegation on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

The Congress party is going to form the government alone in the Karnataka assembly elections. But, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has made a big allegation on BJP. Kamal Nath fears that BJP may break the MLAs in Karnataka.