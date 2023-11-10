trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686459
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Former Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat Express | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes and former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani travelled in Vande Bharat Express on November 09. They travelled from Bhopal to Delhi in the semi-high speed train. Both the players were warmly welcomed by the railway officials at Hazrat Nizamuddin station as they performed ‘Aarti’.
Follow Us

All Videos

“India’s Babars, Aurangzebs Will Get Vitamins If...” Assam CM Himanta Takes Jibe At Congress
Play Icon2:33
“India’s Babars, Aurangzebs Will Get Vitamins If...” Assam CM Himanta Takes Jibe At Congress
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
Play Icon5:36
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
Play Icon1:14
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
Pakistan faces lamination paper crisis
Play Icon4:17
Pakistan faces lamination paper crisis
Jammu-Kashmir recieves heavy snowfall
Play Icon1:20
Jammu-Kashmir recieves heavy snowfall

Trending Videos

“India’s Babars, Aurangzebs Will Get Vitamins If...” Assam CM Himanta Takes Jibe At Congress
play icon2:33
“India’s Babars, Aurangzebs Will Get Vitamins If...” Assam CM Himanta Takes Jibe At Congress
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
play icon5:36
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
play icon1:14
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
Pakistan faces lamination paper crisis
play icon4:17
Pakistan faces lamination paper crisis
Jammu-Kashmir recieves heavy snowfall
play icon1:20
Jammu-Kashmir recieves heavy snowfall