Former MP Anand Mohan released from Saharsa Jail at 4:30 am

| Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Former MP Anand Mohan was released from Saharsa Jail at 4:30 am. Posters have been put up to welcome Anand Mohan. It is being told that now they will go to temple and mosque.