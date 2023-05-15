NewsVideos
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in trouble

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the then Mumbai NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede in the drugs case. Now CBI has sent summons to Sameer Wankhede in the 25 crore extortion case.

