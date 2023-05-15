videoDetails

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in trouble

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the then Mumbai NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede in the drugs case. Now CBI has sent summons to Sameer Wankhede in the 25 crore extortion case.