videoDetails

Former UP DGP Vikram Singh comments on Atiq Ahmed says, 'His empire is over now'

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed has already been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal murder case, while the screws are seen tightening on many other cases related to Atiq. Special conversation about former UP DGP Vikram Singh and said, 'Atik's empire has ended'.