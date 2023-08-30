trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655465
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Four Family Members Killed After Fire Breaks Out At Hardware Shop In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Two adolescent boys and three other family members died in the early-morning Wednesday fire that started in a store in Pimpri Chinchwad. Firefighters believe that the hardware and electrical store in Chinchwad's Shahu Nagar neighborhood is where the fire began.
Follow Us

All Videos

Raksha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Mahakaal At Mahakaleshwar Temple
play icon2:1
Raksha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Mahakaal At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Indian Army Jawans Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In Jammu
play icon1:57
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Indian Army Jawans Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In Jammu
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur At Moon’s South Pole
play icon3:34
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur At Moon’s South Pole
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
play icon1:57
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
play icon0:53
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad

Trending Videos

Raksha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Mahakaal At Mahakaleshwar Temple
play icon2:1
Raksha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Mahakaal At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Indian Army Jawans Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In Jammu
play icon1:57
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Indian Army Jawans Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In Jammu
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur At Moon’s South Pole
play icon3:34
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur At Moon’s South Pole
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
play icon1:57
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
play icon0:53
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad