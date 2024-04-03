Advertisement
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki

|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Massive Road Accident witnessed in UP's Barabanki. The incident took place when a school bus overturned. Around 4 students have died in this incident and others are injured. Injured ones' are admitted in hospital.

