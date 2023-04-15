videoDetails

France Pension Reforms: French Court Approves Macron's Controversial Pension Reform

| Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

France Pension Reforms: French Court Approves Macron's Controversial Pension Reform French President Emmanuel Macron has signed into law his government's highly unpopular pension reforms, which raise the state pension age from 62 to 64. It happened hours after France's top constitutional body cleared the change. The Constitutional Council rejected opposition calls for a referendum - but it also struck out some aspects of the reforms, citing legal flaws. Following the council's ruling, protesters set fires across Paris and 112 people were arrested. Twelve days of demonstrations have been held against the reforms since January.