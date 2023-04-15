NewsVideos
videoDetails

France Pension Reforms: French Court Approves Macron's Controversial Pension Reform

|Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
France Pension Reforms: French Court Approves Macron's Controversial Pension Reform French President Emmanuel Macron has signed into law his government's highly unpopular pension reforms, which raise the state pension age from 62 to 64. It happened hours after France's top constitutional body cleared the change. The Constitutional Council rejected opposition calls for a referendum - but it also struck out some aspects of the reforms, citing legal flaws. Following the council's ruling, protesters set fires across Paris and 112 people were arrested. Twelve days of demonstrations have been held against the reforms since January.

All Videos

Dead Birds Get New Life: Researchers Turn Dead Birds Into Drones To Help Aviation Industry
Dead Birds Get New Life: Researchers Turn Dead Birds Into Drones To Help Aviation Industry
Atiq Ahmed: Atiq was furious during interrogation
5:39
Atiq Ahmed: Atiq was furious during interrogation
Congress accuses PM Modi regarding Pulwama attack
1:24
Congress accuses PM Modi regarding Pulwama attack
Arvind Kejriwal gets angry
2:38
Arvind Kejriwal gets angry
Saudi Airlines cargo plane makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport
0:42
Saudi Airlines cargo plane makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

Trending Videos

Dead Birds Get New Life: Researchers Turn Dead Birds Into Drones To Help Aviation Industry
5:39
Atiq Ahmed: Atiq was furious during interrogation
1:24
Congress accuses PM Modi regarding Pulwama attack
2:38
Arvind Kejriwal gets angry
0:42
Saudi Airlines cargo plane makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport
World videos,