France President Emmanuel Macron as Republic Day chief guest, arrives in Jaipur

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Emmanuel Macron visits India: French President Emmanuel Macron has come to India on a 2-day state visit. Macron has reached Jaipur. It is being told that here he will first go to Amer Fort. He will also do a road show with PM Modi.

