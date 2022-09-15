NewsVideos

French FM emphasises people-to-people contact for building strong international relationships

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on September 14 emphasised on the importance of people-to-people contact for building strong international relationships. While addressing an event in LSR college in Delhi, the diplomat said, “People-to-people contact is essential in building strong international relationship. Our partnership for decades has not only been strategic partnership but more than that. So I insist people-to-people contact and it must happen at all cost.”

