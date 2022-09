French President Emmanuel Macron quotes PM Modi at UNGA meeting

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s view on war in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, USA.He said, “Indian PM Modi was right when he said that time is not for war, not for revenge against the west or for opposing the west against east. It is time for our sovereign equal states to cope together with challenges we face.”