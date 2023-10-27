trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680529
NewsVideos
videoDetails

From Jerusalem Souvenir To Lord Ram Brass Statue, Look At PM Modi Mementos Up For E-Auction

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Starting from Rs 100, around 912 mementoes received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are up for e-auction at the National Gallery For Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

AAI Unveiled The Air Traffic Management Automation System At Bhubaneswar Airport
play icon6:30
AAI Unveiled The Air Traffic Management Automation System At Bhubaneswar Airport
PM Modi Inaugurates The 37th National Games In Margao At The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
play icon1:59
PM Modi Inaugurates The 37th National Games In Margao At The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Nefarious attempt by Pakistan on LoC
play icon9:51
Nefarious attempt by Pakistan on LoC
Stray Dog In Varanasi Draws The Eye Of Foreigner, Plans To Travel Overseas
play icon4:30
Stray Dog In Varanasi Draws The Eye Of Foreigner, Plans To Travel Overseas
'Israel has every right to go after Hamas,' Claims US National Security Adviser John Kirby, Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War
play icon0:51
'Israel has every right to go after Hamas,' Claims US National Security Adviser John Kirby, Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

Trending Videos

AAI Unveiled The Air Traffic Management Automation System At Bhubaneswar Airport
play icon6:30
AAI Unveiled The Air Traffic Management Automation System At Bhubaneswar Airport
PM Modi Inaugurates The 37th National Games In Margao At The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
play icon1:59
PM Modi Inaugurates The 37th National Games In Margao At The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Nefarious attempt by Pakistan on LoC
play icon9:51
Nefarious attempt by Pakistan on LoC
Stray Dog In Varanasi Draws The Eye Of Foreigner, Plans To Travel Overseas
play icon4:30
Stray Dog In Varanasi Draws The Eye Of Foreigner, Plans To Travel Overseas
'Israel has every right to go after Hamas,' Claims US National Security Adviser John Kirby, Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War
play icon0:51
'Israel has every right to go after Hamas,' Claims US National Security Adviser John Kirby, Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War