From Karnataka to Rajasthan, fierceness of statements continues

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

In the Karnataka elections, there has been a continuous uproar over the statement made by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding PM Modi. From today, PM Modi will be on a two-day tour of Karnataka. Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Modi a poisonous snake, BJP MLA called Sonia Gandhi a poisonous girl