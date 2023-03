videoDetails

Fugitive Amritpal Singh may be hiding in Hoshiarpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Punjab Police has intensified the search operation regarding Amritpal Singh. Presently Khalistani supporter Amritpal is feared to be in Hoshiarpur. In this connection, the Punjab Police has started a search operation through drones.