“Full picture is not yet clear...” Atul Londhe on Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Dy CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Reacting to Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Atul Londhe shared that the full picture is not clear, now NCP will have only 13 MLAs left with them.He said, “Full picture is not yet clear...but why would be an LoP from NCP? Now, Congress has 45 MLAs with them and Ajit Pawar has said that he has 40 MLAs with him, then NCP will have only 13 MLAs left with them.”
