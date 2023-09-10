trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660238
G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi taught the lesson of non-violence to Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: G-20 Summit is continuing in Delhi. Today is the second and last day of the summit. Today world leaders and delegates reached the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. PM Modi told Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who reached here, about Mahatma Gandhi.
