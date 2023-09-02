trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656785
G-20 Summit: Delhi Police Conducts Full Dress Carcade Rehearsal

Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. As part of its preparations, the trainee commandos of Delhi Police conducted a full dress carcade rehearsal on September 02. They deployed dog squads at the venue to ensure maximum security.
