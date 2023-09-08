trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659672
'G20 a big achievement for India' What did Sunak say after reaching Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
As soon as he reached India, Sunak gave a statement regarding Khalistan in an exclusive interview. In this interview, he spoke openly on Janmashtami, Hindutva and G20. Watch the full interview of Rishi Sunak.
