“G20 countries will learn from India…”: Foreign delegates praise India’s digital ecosystem

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

Calling India ‘the pioneer of digital technology,’ G20 Sherpas and delegates lauded the digital transformation and also used United Payments Interface (UPI) to buy Rajasthani handcraft items at the Shilpgram crafts village at Udaipur in Rajasthan on December 06.