G20 delegates dance to the song "Naatu Naatu" from the RRR film | Zee News English

|Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
G20 delegates who are in Chandigarh for the 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of the Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency visited Nek Chand’s Rock Garden of Chandigarh on March 29. The Rock Garden authority gave the delegates a cheerful reception. The G20 Delegates shook a leg to the tunes of the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the movie RRR at the Rock Garden.The 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of the Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency began in Chandigarh on March 29.

