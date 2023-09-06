trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658722
G20 Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi told what kind of arrangements all the guests will see.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Vigorous preparations have begun for the G20 Summit which is going to be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi from 8 to 10 September where different Prime Ministers of the world will participate. India where guests are given the status of God, this time all the guests are going to be welcomed in a big way. Various arrangements have been made for all the guests like conference rooms, translation and interpretation facilities, food facilities and hospitality facilities and 20 language facilities and booths have been made for all the guests.
