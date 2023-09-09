trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660117
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Dinner

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu
Follow Us

All Videos

US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Upsets Carlos Alcaraz To Reach Final, Novak Djokovic Next?
play icon2:1
US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Upsets Carlos Alcaraz To Reach Final, Novak Djokovic Next?
G20 Summit 2023:
play icon2:18
G20 Summit 2023: "Building Industrial Value Chains In Bay Of Bengal..." Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
G20 Summit 2023: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives G20 Dinner Hosted By President Droupadi Murmu
play icon0:48
G20 Summit 2023: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives G20 Dinner Hosted By President Droupadi Murmu
The world is seeing India's strength in G20
play icon43:6
The world is seeing India's strength in G20
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
play icon1:36
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit

Trending Videos

US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Upsets Carlos Alcaraz To Reach Final, Novak Djokovic Next?
play icon2:1
US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Upsets Carlos Alcaraz To Reach Final, Novak Djokovic Next?
G20 Summit 2023:
play icon2:18
G20 Summit 2023: "Building Industrial Value Chains In Bay Of Bengal..." Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
G20 Summit 2023: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives G20 Dinner Hosted By President Droupadi Murmu
play icon0:48
G20 Summit 2023: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives G20 Dinner Hosted By President Droupadi Murmu
The world is seeing India's strength in G20
play icon43:6
The world is seeing India's strength in G20
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
play icon1:36
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit