trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659957
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives At Bharat Mandapam In Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Bharat Mandapam, venue for the G-20 Summit in Delhi's Pragati Maidan
Follow Us

All Videos

World Leader Posed For A Memorable Picture At Bharat Mandapam
play icon0:50
World Leader Posed For A Memorable Picture At Bharat Mandapam
G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened At Jama Masjid Area As New Delhi Hosts G20 Summit
play icon1:27
G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened At Jama Masjid Area As New Delhi Hosts G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023: Historic ! PM Modi Welcomes African Union As Permanent Member Of G20
play icon2:16
G20 Summit 2023: Historic ! PM Modi Welcomes African Union As Permanent Member Of G20
Indonesia President Joko Widodo arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon1:16
Indonesia President Joko Widodo arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi | G20 Summit
play icon1:37
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi | G20 Summit

Trending Videos

World Leader Posed For A Memorable Picture At Bharat Mandapam
play icon0:50
World Leader Posed For A Memorable Picture At Bharat Mandapam
G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened At Jama Masjid Area As New Delhi Hosts G20 Summit
play icon1:27
G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened At Jama Masjid Area As New Delhi Hosts G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023: Historic ! PM Modi Welcomes African Union As Permanent Member Of G20
play icon2:16
G20 Summit 2023: Historic ! PM Modi Welcomes African Union As Permanent Member Of G20
Indonesia President Joko Widodo arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon1:16
Indonesia President Joko Widodo arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi | G20 Summit
play icon1:37
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi | G20 Summit
India,