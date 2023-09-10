trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660392
G20 Summit 2023: Inside Visuals From Bharat Mandapam In Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
The G20 Summit is taking place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. It is a two-day event which is taking from September 09-10.
