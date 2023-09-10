trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660329
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
US President Joe Biden arrived at Raj Ghat on the 2nd day of G20 Summit. He was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Ghat. PM Modi greeted US President Joe Biden with Good Morning. President Biden will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. World leaders arrived at Raj Ghat to pay homage to Bapu.
