trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659600
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: Russia reached India before Biden

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
On September 9 and 10, the heads of state associated with the G20 are going to be part of the summit in Delhi for two days, the process of guests coming to India to participate in the summit has started. Rishi Sunak has also reached Delhi today. Now Putin's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also reached India for G20.
Follow Us

All Videos

Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden will meet today, these issues will be discussed
play icon0:45
Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden will meet today, these issues will be discussed
Delhi G-20 Summit: Sunak Reaches India
play icon6:35
Delhi G-20 Summit: Sunak Reaches India
G20 Summit: Police and BSF Jawans conduct patrolling on boat at Geeta Colony Ghat
play icon2:15
G20 Summit: Police and BSF Jawans conduct patrolling on boat at Geeta Colony Ghat
“We highly value our bilateral relationship with India…” says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
play icon1:22
“We highly value our bilateral relationship with India…” says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024
play icon4:7
BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024

Trending Videos

Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden will meet today, these issues will be discussed
play icon0:45
Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden will meet today, these issues will be discussed
Delhi G-20 Summit: Sunak Reaches India
play icon6:35
Delhi G-20 Summit: Sunak Reaches India
G20 Summit: Police and BSF Jawans conduct patrolling on boat at Geeta Colony Ghat
play icon2:15
G20 Summit: Police and BSF Jawans conduct patrolling on boat at Geeta Colony Ghat
“We highly value our bilateral relationship with India…” says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
play icon1:22
“We highly value our bilateral relationship with India…” says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024
play icon4:7
BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024
sergey lavrov reaches delhi,delhi g20 summit,rishi sunak g20,joe biden g20 india,rishi sunak india visit,Joe Biden g20,g20 summit in india,rishi sunak on hinduism,rishi sunak hindu,rishi sunak jai shri ram,rishi sunak g20 india,G20 summit 2023,world news,rishi sunak in india,Top news,g20 india 2023,g20 live,g20 kya hai,g20 india updates,g20 hindi news,g20 hindi news live,g20 live updates,g20 india 2023 kya hai,Breaking News,g20 putin modi,