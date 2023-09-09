trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660045
G20 Summit 2023: "So Within G20, I Think These Conversations Are Quite Helpful..." S Jaishankar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
G-20 in India: On counter-terrorism, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "I would draw your attention to paragraphs 74 and 75 of the leaders' declaration. 75 speaks about the role of the FATF because clearly, the financing of terrorism is a very strong concern which the entire international community, not just the G 20 shares.
