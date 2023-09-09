trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659829
G20 Summit | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on September 09. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two-day Summit is scheduled to take place on September 09 and 10. Other world leaders and delegates who have been invited are also arriving at the Summit.
