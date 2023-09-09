trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659892
G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi-Sunak meeting at Bharat Mandapam today, what will be the matter?

Sep 09, 2023
G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi will meet with England's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today at the Bharat Pavilion in the G20 Summit. There will be a meeting between the two leaders in this meeting.
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20
play icon7:29
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20
G20 Summit Breaking: India-France bilateral meeting today, Emmanuel Macron has come to India for G20
play icon0:22
G20 Summit Breaking: India-France bilateral meeting today, Emmanuel Macron has come to India for G20
US President Joe Biden arrives at Bharat Mandapam to attend first day of G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon2:55
US President Joe Biden arrives at Bharat Mandapam to attend first day of G20 Leaders’ Summit
CID serves arrest warrant to former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu
play icon1:16
CID serves arrest warrant to former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will attend G-20 dinner
play icon2:15
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will attend G-20 dinner

