G20 Summit: Delegates Witness Journey Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Mumbai

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Delegates from G-20's 3rd Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group on May 22 visited Mumbai's iconic monument Gateway of India and Taj palace hotel. Delegates witnessed an enthralling performance by folk artists, dahi handi, traditional dhol and cultural Marathi Lavani.