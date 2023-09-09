trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659835
G20 Summit | PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Sep 09, 2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was welcomed by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9. The two leaders shared a warm hug. For the welcome handshake of all leaders with PM Modi, India has showcased Odisha's Konark wheel. World leaders arrived at the G20 venue, Bharat Mandapam for the Leaders’ Summit.
