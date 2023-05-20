NewsVideos
G7 Summit: Zelensky invites PM Modi to visit Ukraine

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
PM Modi and Zelensky met in Hiroshima, Japan. This was the first meeting of the two leaders after the start of the war. Zelensky has invited Modi to visit Ukraine.

