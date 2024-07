videoDetails

'Gachcha..' in UP Politics: Who's Turning Against Whom? Watch Heated Debate!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath had fun over uncle Shivpal Yadav being fooled. Shivpal Yadav retaliated to this. Meanwhile, during the Parliament proceedings in Delhi, nephew Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the Namaste politics between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Watch the country's number one debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.