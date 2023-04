videoDetails

Galwan hero's wife, Rekha Singh is commissioned into Army

| Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

Nearly three years after she lost her husband in the Galwan Valley clashes between India and China, Lieutenant Rekha Singh is set to go to eastern Ladakh, where she will oversee the supply chain of equipment, clothing and ammunition of the Army at a forward location along the Line of Actual Control.