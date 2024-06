videoDetails

Gandhi family to visit Amethi and Raebareli

| Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 02:47 PM IST

After the victory in Amethi-Rae Bareli, the Gandhi family will go to Amethi and Rae Bareli to express gratitude to the public. It is reported from sources that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka will go to Amethi-Rae Bareli next week.