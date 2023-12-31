trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704468
Ganga Kinare Music Festival: Bollywood singer Kailash Khair mesmerized people with his songs

|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Ganga Kinare Music Festival: Professor BD Tripathi, who did 18 researches on Ganga, was honored. BD Tripathi has done 35 researches on rivers. After his research, 8 techniques were invented to reduce pollution. Bollywood singer Kailash graced Zee Media with his songs. In this program held on the banks of Ganga, Kailash Khair mesmerized the people with his songs.

