Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's two henchmen fled abroad

|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Two henchmen of Lawrence Bishnoi have fled abroad. Both the henchmen have fled abroad from Meerut by making fake passports. Cases are registered against these henchmen not only in UP but also in Rajasthan. For more information see this report.

