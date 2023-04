videoDetails

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Atiq Ashraf Ahmed Murder Case: Mafia leader Atiq Ahmed and his younger mafia brother Ashraf were shot dead in police custody on Saturday night. There were three attackers named Sunny, Arun and Lavlesh who carried out this massacre, who later surrendered to the police. Both the brothers had 158 cases registered against them.