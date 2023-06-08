NewsVideos
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident

Jun 08, 2023
The terrifying assassination of Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva took place inside the Lucknow Civil Court on June 7, minutes before hearing. The BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi’s murder accused was shot dead amid tight security by an imposter. The assailant who was disguised as an advocate injured two security persons deployed in the security of Jeeva.

