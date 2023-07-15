trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635857
Gautam Gambhir blames Delhi govt for flooding, says no money spent on infrastructure development

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Speaking on the flood situation in Delhi, BJP MP from East Delhi held the Delhi government responsible for the prevailing situation and accused them of not spending money on building the city’s infrastructure.“It’s unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation doesn’t come as a surprise to me as the present government has not spent any money on building infrastructure in the city. CM had promised to make Delhi a world-class city,” said Gautam Gambhir.
