German Chancellor Olaf Scholz enjoys the 'true taste of India', drinks 'chai' in Chankyapuri

|Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a two-day visit to India, on Sunday enjoyed a cup of chai at a street corner in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri.

