Germany's interferes in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

In the 2019 defamation case, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years by the CJM court. Rahul's membership was canceled after the punishment was announced. Now the interference of Germany has been seen in this matter. German Foreign Ministry spokesperson has given a big statement commenting on Rahul's punishment in the Modi surname case. Know in detail what he said in this report.