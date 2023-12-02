trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694277
Ghaziabad Breaking: Girl riding a scooter was dragged into the bushes and raped.

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Ghaziabad Breaking: A case of gang rape of a girl has come to light in Ghaziabad. The youth riding the auto have been accused of rape. It is being told that this rape incident took place in Tronica City of Ghaziabad. The auto-riding accused along with two friends on a scooter forcibly raped the girl. Police have registered the case and started investigation.
