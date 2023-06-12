NewsVideos
Ghaziabad Fire News: A massive fire broke out in a house in Loni, Ghaziabad.

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Ghaziabad Fire News: A case of massive fire broke out in a house in Ghaziabad's Loni area has come to light. Two people have died in this accident. At present, two vehicles of the fire department are present.

