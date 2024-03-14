NewsVideos
Ghazipur, UP: One Dead, Six Injured In Fatal Car Accident

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Breaking News: In Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, tragedy unfolded as one person lost their life and six others sustained injuries in a car accident on Wednesday evening. The injured victims, including the driver who is also in custody, are currently undergoing treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Delhi Police have initiated legal proceedings against the driver as investigations into the incident progress.

