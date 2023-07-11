trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634157
Ghulam Haider Exclusive Interview: There used to be a fight with Seema Haider...is there any friend somewhere?

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Ghulam Haider Exclusive Interview: The controversy of Pakistani women's border coming to India is not stopping yet. Meanwhile, Seema's Pakistan-based first husband Ghulam Haider told Zee News in an interview that Seema's allegations of assault are baseless, he said that I had given every facility to Seema.
Ghulam Haider Exclusive Interview: Ghulam said - I can neither leave the border nor forget it
