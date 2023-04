videoDetails

Ghulam Nabi Azad attacks opposition, says, 'Congress has BJP's phobia'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad exclusive conversation with Zee News. During this conversation, Ghulam Nabi made a big statement targeting the opposition and said, 'There is a phobia of BJP in Congress'. Along with this, he also mentioned the things written in his book. In this report, watch Ghulam Nabi Azad's EXCLUSIVE interview with Zee News.