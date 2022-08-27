Ghulam Nabi Azad didn’t get RS seat so he resigned from Congress, alleges DK Shivakumar

Amid the sudden resignation by Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress party, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar on August 26 in Bengaluru, chastised the former Congress leader and condemned his resignation. “Ghulam Nabi Azad while being in Congress enjoyed power in the last 40 years either in party or in government. If he had issues, he could have raised them but he was a mute spectator. As he didn't get an RS seat he took such a step,” the Congress leader said.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

