Ghulam Nabi Azad writes a 5-page resignation letter, mentions Rahul Gandhi and problems in the party

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress veteran and part of the G-23 dissident group, quit the party today calling out Rahul Gandhi for "immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

